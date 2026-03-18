Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.5630. 222,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,383,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heartflow in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Heartflow in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

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Heartflow Trading Up 9.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartflow

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

In related news, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $290,886.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,657. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Campbell Rogers sold 65,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,595,596.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,072.66. This represents a 46.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,117,674 shares of company stock worth $59,052,646 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTFL. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartflow by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartflow by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 475,004 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heartflow by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000.

Heartflow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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