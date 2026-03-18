PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 137.10 and last traded at GBX 139.80, with a volume of 830667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.10.

Specifically, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 23,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145, for a total transaction of £34,478.10. Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 38,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total transaction of £55,809.96. In other PageGroup news, insider Nick Kirk sold 55,575 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total value of £81,139.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.50.

PageGroup Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £438.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current year.

PageGroup Company Profile

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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