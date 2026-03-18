Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,764,933 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 12th total of 10,663,145 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,766,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,766,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 32,505.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ORC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 3,621,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 509.34 and a current ratio of 509.34.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

About Orchid Island Capital

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Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage?backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass?through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company’s principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

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