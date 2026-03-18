ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,485,722 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 12th total of 2,084,572 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 693,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on ASGN in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 160,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,418. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.03). ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in ASGN by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,206,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 134,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

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ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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