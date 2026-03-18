Stifel Nicolaus Lowers lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $176.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore upped their target price on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.57.

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lululemon athletica Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.71. 4,858,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.61. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $156.64 and a 12-month high of $348.50.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat expectations for Q4 EPS and revenue, showing strength in international growth — this underpins investor confidence that the business can still deliver topline and EPS upside. Earnings Release

Company beat expectations for Q4 EPS and revenue, showing strength in international growth — this underpins investor confidence that the business can still deliver topline and EPS upside. Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing to sell more merchandise at full price and reduce markdowns — a strategy that could help restore margins over time if execution succeeds. Full?price strategy

Management is pushing to sell more merchandise at full price and reduce markdowns — a strategy that could help restore margins over time if execution succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Board refresh continues with the appointment of former Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh, which investors may view as governance progress during the CEO search and proxy dispute. Board appointment

Board refresh continues with the appointment of former Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh, which investors may view as governance progress during the CEO search and proxy dispute. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators argue the stock may be near a technical bottom and present a contrarian buying opportunity — but this view depends on guidance execution and margin recovery. Technical/valuation view

Some analysts and commentators argue the stock may be near a technical bottom and present a contrarian buying opportunity — but this view depends on guidance execution and margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious FY2026 guidance (lowered EPS and soft sales outlook, especially in the Americas), which is the main reason markets punished the stock despite the quarterly beat. Weak guidance

Management issued cautious FY2026 guidance (lowered EPS and soft sales outlook, especially in the Americas), which is the main reason markets punished the stock despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain under pressure from tariffs, higher costs and markdowns — investors are focused on how quickly margin initiatives will offset those headwinds. Margin pressures

Margins remain under pressure from tariffs, higher costs and markdowns — investors are focused on how quickly margin initiatives will offset those headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokers trimmed price targets and issued neutral/hold ratings shortly after the results — that analyst downdraft adds selling pressure and raises near?term sentiment risk. Analyst price?target cuts

Multiple brokers trimmed price targets and issued neutral/hold ratings shortly after the results — that analyst downdraft adds selling pressure and raises near?term sentiment risk. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing governance friction and a CEO search (and public criticism from founder Chip Wilson) create execution and leadership uncertainty that can amplify volatility. Founder comments / governance

lululemon athletica Company Profile

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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