Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for enGene (ENGN)

enGene (NASDAQ: ENGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2026 – enGene was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/11/2026 – enGene had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – enGene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim.

3/9/2026 – enGene had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – enGene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – enGene is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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