Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target Lowered to $73.50 at Citigroup

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $73.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

OKLO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

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Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. 4,407,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. Oklo has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -111.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067,583 shares of company stock worth $170,285,400. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 165.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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