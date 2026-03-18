AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI) Short Interest Update

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,870 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 12th total of 8,076 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LODI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 220.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter.

About AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of income producing, USD-denominated fixed income securities. The fund may hold debt of any maturity but estimates to have an average portfolio duration of three years or less. LODI was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

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