Insider Buying: Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,067 per share, with a total value of £122.68.

Anglo American Stock Performance

AAL stock traded down GBX 60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,075. 25,195,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,308,383. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 3,877. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,424.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,015.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,200 to GBX 3,900 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,160.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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