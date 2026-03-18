Short Interest in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Decreases By 16.3%

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,853 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 12th total of 53,610 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

GMF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $378.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.49.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 524.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

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