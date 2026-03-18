Insider Buying: Essentra (LON:ESNT) Insider Purchases 10,894 Shares of Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Kath Durrant purchased 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,913.54.

Essentra Trading Down 1.1%

ESNT traded down GBX 1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,203. Essentra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 88.53 and a 52-week high of GBX 123.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The firm has a market cap of £278.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

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Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 155 to GBX 130 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 165 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essentra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164.

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Essentra Company Profile

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Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

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