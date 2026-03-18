Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Howard Iv Hanna Sells 2,600 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Howard Iv Hanna sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $64,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,200. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 6,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

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Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 377.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

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Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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