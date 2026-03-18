West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 20,649 shares.The stock last traded at $20.1277 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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West Japan Railway Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.20.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

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West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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