Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9640, but opened at $0.9050. Ceconomy shares last traded at $0.9050, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

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Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 43.51%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG is a Germany?based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in?store retail, it provides e?commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

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