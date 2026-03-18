Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.39. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 85,367 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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