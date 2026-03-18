Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.98.

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Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

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