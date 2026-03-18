Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 26201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Publicis Groupe Stock Down 3.8%

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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