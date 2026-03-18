Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.0340, with a volume of 226382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Ryan Specialty from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,114,668.20. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.