Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.70. Approximately 1,042,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 416,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50.

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -54.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.55.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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