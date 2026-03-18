VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,346 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 12th total of 15,242 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 2,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,381. VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

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VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Company Profile

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The VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (QUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to generate a 15% annual income through a mix of US equities and an active options strategy. The fund aims for steady income alongside potential long-term capital growth by prioritizing firms with strong financial stability and low earnings variability QUSA was launched on May 6, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

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