Analyzing C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and MDxHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A MDxHealth $37.05 million 0.00 -$44.04 million N/A N/A

C.P. Pokphand has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for C.P. Pokphand and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 0.00 MDxHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Summary

MDxHealth beats C.P. Pokphand on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.P. Pokphand

(Get Free Report)

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

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