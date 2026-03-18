Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Declines By 13.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,265 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 12th total of 2,628 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

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Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

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Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Merchants Bank, provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering community-oriented banking solutions throughout central Pennsylvania. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing, and cash management services designed to meet the needs of both retail and corporate customers.

On the lending side, Merchants Bancorp extends credit through commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit for small- and middle-market enterprises.

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