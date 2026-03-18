Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $9.95. Prosus shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 376,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PROSY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Prosus Price Performance

Prosus Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

(Get Free Report)

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e?commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long?term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority?owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high?growth internet companies.

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