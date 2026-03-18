Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.42, but opened at $72.76. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $75.3880, with a volume of 1,892 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.

The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.

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