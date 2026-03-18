Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $34.74. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 414 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.63.

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About Mitsubishi Electric

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Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company’s operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

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