NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,542 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 5,297 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NSTS Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NSTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 0.11. NSTS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NSTS Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NSTS Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago.

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