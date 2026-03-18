Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $27.95. Prudential Public shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 68,978 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Prudential Public Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Public

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1,103.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

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