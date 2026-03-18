Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $27.83. Pop Mart International Group shares last traded at $27.9785, with a volume of 718 shares changing hands.

Pop Mart International Group Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

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About Pop Mart International Group

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Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

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