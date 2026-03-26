Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $28.81 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,661 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 53,623 shares valued at $21,832,908. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MU stock opened at $382.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $471.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results — Micron reported massive revenue and profit upside (revenue surged ~196% year?over?year; earnings jumped sharply and gross margins expanded), underscoring strong AI/HBM demand that is driving near-term pricing power. Read More.

Blowout Q2 results — Micron reported massive revenue and profit upside (revenue surged ~196% year?over?year; earnings jumped sharply and gross margins expanded), underscoring strong AI/HBM demand that is driving near-term pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Management raised the dividend by ~30%, which supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence in cash flow generation. Read More.

Dividend increase — Management raised the dividend by ~30%, which supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence in cash flow generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — Several firms have boosted price targets and ratings after the quarter (e.g., Raymond James raised its target to $530), reflecting continued bullishness on Micron’s AI exposure. Read More.

Analyst optimism — Several firms have boosted price targets and ratings after the quarter (e.g., Raymond James raised its target to $530), reflecting continued bullishness on Micron’s AI exposure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tender offers for senior notes — Micron launched cash tender offers to buy multiple series of senior notes (offer window ends March 31), a balance?sheet management move that could be viewed as neutral-to-positive but coincided with market reaction. Read More.

Tender offers for senior notes — Micron launched cash tender offers to buy multiple series of senior notes (offer window ends March 31), a balance?sheet management move that could be viewed as neutral-to-positive but coincided with market reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sell?off despite results — Multiple outlets note a sharp intra?week pullback (double-digit intraday moves reported) as investors took profits and questioned sustainability despite record numbers. Heavy volatility and profit?taking amplified downside. Read More.

Sell?off despite results — Multiple outlets note a sharp intra?week pullback (double-digit intraday moves reported) as investors took profits and questioned sustainability despite record numbers. Heavy volatility and profit?taking amplified downside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capex and supply concerns — Investors are worried about Micron’s aggressive capex guidance (management signaled a large multi?year buildout) and competitor moves (SK Hynix’s big equipment spending), which raise questions about capital efficiency and future supply/demand dynamics. Read More.

Capex and supply concerns — Investors are worried about Micron’s aggressive capex guidance (management signaled a large multi?year buildout) and competitor moves (SK Hynix’s big equipment spending), which raise questions about capital efficiency and future supply/demand dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech/sector rotation pressures — Commentators tied Micron’s pullback to wider tech weakness and capital?intensive names (including reactions to large capex plans at other big tech firms like Alphabet), adding to short?term selling pressure. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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