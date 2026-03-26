Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NVIDIA FY2027 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $7.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.77. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2028 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NVDA stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.