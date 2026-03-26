NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark Stevens Sells 221,682 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0%

NVDA stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

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NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

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Key NVIDIA News

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About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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