Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $818,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $270.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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