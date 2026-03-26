electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Critical Contrast

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

electroCore has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 2 0 1 0 1.67 Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.60%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

This table compares electroCore and Collegium Pharmaceutical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $32.03 million 1.69 -$13.97 million ($1.65) -4.05 Collegium Pharmaceutical $780.57 million 1.35 $62.87 million $1.71 19.44

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collegium Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -43.60% -1,956.38% -74.62% Collegium Pharmaceutical 8.05% 98.65% 15.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats electroCore on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

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electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania. It also develops Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM for human performance. In addition, the company offers gammacore Sapphire, a portable, reusable, rechargeable, and reloadable prescription medical device for various primary headache conditions. electroCore, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

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Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

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