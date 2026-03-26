Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JNJ FY2027 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $12.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.50. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share.

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Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.91.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $239.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $577.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Punitive damages of about $950 million in a talc-related case were overturned, materially reducing near?term litigation exposure and uncertainty for JNJ. Punitive Damages Award Overturned

Punitive damages of about $950 million in a talc-related case were overturned, materially reducing near?term litigation exposure and uncertainty for JNJ. Positive Sentiment: Phase 1 results for an extended?release erdafitinib delivery system in non?muscle?invasive bladder cancer showed very high response rates (reportedly ~89%), supporting upside to the Innovative Medicines pipeline if later?stage data confirm benefits. Bladder Cancer Trial Results

Phase 1 results for an extended?release erdafitinib delivery system in non?muscle?invasive bladder cancer showed very high response rates (reportedly ~89%), supporting upside to the Innovative Medicines pipeline if later?stage data confirm benefits. Positive Sentiment: Medtech momentum: JNJ reported FDA approval for the TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens and highlighted procedure?area advances that could add recurring, higher?margin revenue in ophthalmology and procedures. Procedure & Vision Advances

Medtech momentum: JNJ reported FDA approval for the TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens and highlighted procedure?area advances that could add recurring, higher?margin revenue in ophthalmology and procedures. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst sentiment remains constructive: JNJ has traded above its 50? and 200?day moving averages for months and brokers/media pieces are highlighting it as a defensive, innovation?led buy, supporting demand from yield?and?quality oriented investors. Technical/Broker Commentary

Technical and analyst sentiment remains constructive: JNJ has traded above its 50? and 200?day moving averages for months and brokers/media pieces are highlighting it as a defensive, innovation?led buy, supporting demand from yield?and?quality oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships/pipeline expansion: a collaboration (Protagonist) was highlighted as part of JNJ’s effort to compete in immunology, which could bolster longer?term growth prospects. Protagonist Partnership

Partnerships/pipeline expansion: a collaboration (Protagonist) was highlighted as part of JNJ’s effort to compete in immunology, which could bolster longer?term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market narratives and strategy pieces continue to cast JNJ as a defensive, dividend?king stock with innovation upside — useful framing for long?term investors but less directly catalytic than clinical or legal events.

Market narratives and strategy pieces continue to cast JNJ as a defensive, dividend?king stock with innovation upside — useful framing for long?term investors but less directly catalytic than clinical or legal events. Negative Sentiment: Residual talc litigation remains: a $16 million talc verdict was upheld in a recent case, and media mentions of JNJ as “overvalued” could pressure sentiment if litigation headlines resume. Talc Verdict Stands

About Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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