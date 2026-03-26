19,842 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $201.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore set a $222.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $519,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,800. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,886.75. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $209.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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