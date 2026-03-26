National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $777,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Munro Partners acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 134.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

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Datadog Trading Up 0.6%

DDOG opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 397.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,530 shares of company stock valued at $61,476,744. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat argues Datadog could benefit from AI agent adoption because agents increase operational complexity and observability needs, which supports demand for Datadog’s platform. This frames DDOG as an AI tailwind story rather than a SaaS casualty.

MarketBeat argues Datadog could benefit from AI agent adoption because agents increase operational complexity and observability needs, which supports demand for Datadog’s platform. This frames DDOG as an AI tailwind story rather than a SaaS casualty. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece recommending DDOG as a buy, which may support short-term inflows from retail and value-oriented investors. Read More.

Seeking Alpha published a bullish piece recommending DDOG as a buy, which may support short-term inflows from retail and value-oriented investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Critical Cloud announced it became the first “Powered by Datadog” partner, signaling channel/partner momentum and deeper product embedment across AWS/Azure managed services. This is a partnership win that can help sales/implementation velocity. Read More.

Critical Cloud announced it became the first “Powered by Datadog” partner, signaling channel/partner momentum and deeper product embedment across AWS/Azure managed services. This is a partnership win that can help sales/implementation velocity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely positive: numerous buy/outperform ratings and a median price target well above current levels — supportive longer-term, but not an immediate catalyst. (See aggregator pages for full list.)

Analyst coverage remains largely positive: numerous buy/outperform ratings and a median price target well above current levels — supportive longer-term, but not an immediate catalyst. (See aggregator pages for full list.) Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in multiple feeds shows zeros/NaN and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal today.

Reported short-interest data in multiple feeds shows zeros/NaN and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal today. Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant / market commentary links today’s intraday weakness to a softer FY2026 growth outlook and renewed concern about large-customer concentration (and potential budget optimization by big customers), a narrative that typically pressures high-multiple SaaS names. This is the most direct explanation for downward price action. Read More.

QuiverQuant / market commentary links today’s intraday weakness to a softer FY2026 growth outlook and renewed concern about large-customer concentration (and potential budget optimization by big customers), a narrative that typically pressures high-multiple SaaS names. This is the most direct explanation for downward price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 32,418 shares (~$4.14M) and director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares (~$2.55M) on Mar 23 (SEC filings). Recent disclosures show a long string of insider sales across executives, which investors often view as a negative signal even if sales are for diversification or planned programs. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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