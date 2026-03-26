Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 6.9% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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