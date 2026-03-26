Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 15,242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. American Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $178,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,407,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 381.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 627,933 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,018,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 229.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 565,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.