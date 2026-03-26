Short Interest in Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT) Drops By 73.0%

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,242 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 26th total of 11,997 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wellchange in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Wellchange has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Wellchange Trading Down 5.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WCT opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Wellchange has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wellchange stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Wellchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wellchange

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Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services. The company also operates MR. CLOUD, a cloud-based SaaS enterprise resource planning software platform based on subscription services to support back-office and front-office functions, such as finance and accounting, procurement, manufacturing, inventory management, order management, warehouse management, supply chain management, customer relationship management, professional services automation, project and file management, human resources management, e-commerce, and marketing automation.

Further Reading

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