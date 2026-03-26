SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,538,176 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the February 26th total of 1,297,574 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,115,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCWorx Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WORX opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

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Institutional Trading of SCWorx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.55% of SCWorx as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCWorx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WORX

About SCWorx

(Get Free Report)

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx.

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