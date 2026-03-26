Short Interest in Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Declines By 55.5%

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,382 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 26th total of 106,432 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zhibao Technology Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ ZBAO opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Zhibao Technology has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Get Zhibao Technology alerts:

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zhibao Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhibao Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBAO

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.