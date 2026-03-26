Foster Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.0% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2%
NYSEARCA IWM opened at $251.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Small-cap outperformance and sector rotation: Small caps have been beating large caps year-to-date as investors rotate away from mega-cap tech into more domestically focused small companies, supporting demand for IWM. Small Caps Are Beating Large Caps in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage tailwind: Zacks highlights IWM as a straightforward way to get broad Small Cap Blend exposure, which can attract inflows from investors rotating into small caps. Should iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Positive Sentiment: Relative product merits vs. large-cap ETFs: A comparison piece notes IWM’s higher yield and stronger 1-year total return versus a mega-cap-focused ETF (MGK), which may persuade income- or short-term-performance-seeking investors to favor IWM. Go Big or Go Small? IWM Targets Small-Cap Stocks; MGK Owns Big Tech Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF primer / background: Recent guides explain IWM’s structure and sector weightings (healthcare, industrials, financials), useful for new buyers but not an immediate catalyst. IWM ETF: A guide to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, US small caps
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical context: IWM sits below its 50?day moving average (~$259.6) but roughly around the 200?day (~$250.7), suggesting mixed technicals that could limit or amplify short-term moves.
- Negative Sentiment: Spike in short interest: Short interest jumped ~26.9% in March to ~101.4M shares (days-to-cover ~1.8); heavy short positioning is a bearish signal and raises the risk of volatile moves if market sentiment shifts or a squeeze occurs.
- Negative Sentiment: Broader volatility and risk-off headlines: Renewed geopolitical uncertainty and a tech-led pullback have pushed futures and the VIX higher, which can pressure equities and hit small caps harder in a risk-off swing. Fear Is Back: Why the S&P 500’s Biggest Rally in Weeks Just Got Erased Overnight
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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