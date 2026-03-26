Foster Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.0% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $251.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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