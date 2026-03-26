Crypto.com Staked ETH Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CDCETH)

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,220.34 or 0.03193690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a total market cap of $80.86 million and approximately $5.57 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Profile

Crypto.com Staked ETH launched on November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 11,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,420 tokens. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 11,420 with 36,420 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 2,287.44333002 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $11,461.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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