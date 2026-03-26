Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2026 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Okta was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from $83.00.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Stephens from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Okta is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Okta was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $116.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Okta was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Okta was given a new $110.00 price target by DA Davidson.

2/26/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $83.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Okta was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/24/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Okta had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Okta was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,345,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. This trade represents a 52.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $146,678.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,023.58. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

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Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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