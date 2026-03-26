Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,787,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,570,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,810,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,194,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after buying an additional 910,206 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded EPD from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its target to $42, signaling upside vs. the market consensus — a clear catalyst for buyers. Article

Wells Fargo upgraded EPD from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its target to $42, signaling upside vs. the market consensus — a clear catalyst for buyers. Positive Sentiment: CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares (~$100k at ~$37.55), increasing insider ownership; insider purchases are often viewed as a vote of confidence in the stock. Insider Buying

CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares (~$100k at ~$37.55), increasing insider ownership; insider purchases are often viewed as a vote of confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply (~18.5% decline to ~17.44M shares as of Mar 13), reducing a potential source of downside pressure and lowering the risk of further short?driven selling. No external link provided

Short interest fell sharply (~18.5% decline to ~17.44M shares as of Mar 13), reducing a potential source of downside pressure and lowering the risk of further short?driven selling. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors nudged several forward EPS estimates higher for FY2026–FY2028 (and raised select quarterly forecasts), improving the earnings trajectory and supporting valuation. No external link provided

US Capital Advisors nudged several forward EPS estimates higher for FY2026–FY2028 (and raised select quarterly forecasts), improving the earnings trajectory and supporting valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Media and retail attention: Zacks and Yahoo flagged EPD as attracting investor interest and Jim Cramer praised the company as a well?run pipeline operator — these mentions can boost flows but are not firm fundamental changes. Yahoo Article Zacks Article

Media and retail attention: Zacks and Yahoo flagged EPD as attracting investor interest and Jim Cramer praised the company as a well?run pipeline operator — these mentions can boost flows but are not firm fundamental changes. Negative Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a “hold” and $36 price target (below current levels), which could pressure sentiment among more conservative investors and cap near?term upside. Truist Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

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Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.6%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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