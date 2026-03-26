National Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.4% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.
More iShares Silver Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large recent ETF inflows into SLV — Daily ETF flows show SLV collected substantial new assets, which directly supports fund buying of physical silver and is a clear demand-side boost for the trust. Daily ETF Flows: SLV Inflows Total $616M
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven demand ticked up in recent coverage, with multiple reports noting stronger interest in gold and silver amid geopolitical uncertainty — supportive for SLV’s underlying metal value. Gold, silver firmer as safe-haven demand up-ticks
- Positive Sentiment: Price drivers: drops in the USD index and bond yields earlier in the day lifted silver (and gold) — a favorable macro backdrop for SLV since lower real yields and a softer dollar often support precious-metal gains. Gold, silver sharply up as USDX, bond yields dip
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/near-term forecasts from market outlets show silver and platinum moving higher in intraday sessions, reinforcing momentum traders and ETF inflows into SLV. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains 2% Despite Strong Dollar
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market sentiment improved (equity futures and major ETFs higher) on hopes of de?escalation, which can both help risk appetite and limit safe-haven demand — a mixed influence on SLV depending on whether risk appetite sustains. Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday Amid Hopes of Iran, US Truce
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of leveraged ETF performance and broader commodity swings highlights elevated volatility — this can amplify SLV moves but is not a directional driver by itself. 5 Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary note on retail “pile-in” driving recent precious-metal swings suggests some rallies may be fragile and prone to sharp reversals when retail flows reverse — a risk to SLV’s near-term stability. Precious metals price declines stem from retail pile-in, safe haven and debasement trades remain intact – Brookings’ Brooks
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: some technical/FX forecasts warn that Fed-hawk rhetoric and a firmer dollar could put gold and silver at risk, which would pressure SLV if those forces intensify. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Ceasefire Hopes vs. Fed Hawks – Gold at Risk?
- Negative Sentiment: Some daily forecasts flagged metal downside pressure (e.g., multi-session slips and key Fibonacci breaks), a reminder that technical vulnerability remains if macro sentiment shifts. Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Daily Forecast: Iran War Fears vs. Fed Hawks – Metals at Edge?
iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.6%
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
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