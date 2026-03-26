National Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.4% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.6%

iShares Silver Trust Profile

Shares of SLV stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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