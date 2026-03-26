HWG Holdings LP Sells 17,186 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $809.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

See Also

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