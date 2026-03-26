Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Stake Increased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for about 4.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2,573.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $702.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $730.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.11, for a total transaction of $149,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,856.02. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Freda sold 140 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.61, for a total value of $95,005.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,813.23. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,527. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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