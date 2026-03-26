National Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

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