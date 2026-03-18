JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $19.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $286.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $773.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.22.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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